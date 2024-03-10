PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) PT Raised to $13.00 at Truist Financial

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

AGS opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 899.90 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 44,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 146,186 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 23,434 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

