Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of PFD opened at GBX 154 ($1.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 139.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 129.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,400.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73. Premier Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 111.50 ($1.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 160 ($2.03).

In related news, insider Colin R. Day purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($97,728.14). Insiders own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

