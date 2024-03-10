Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,586,000 after purchasing an additional 299,124 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Prologis by 6.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,577,000 after acquiring an additional 197,693 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,690. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.12. The company has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

