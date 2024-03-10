ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 383.5% in the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,306 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $98.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.21.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.