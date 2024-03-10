ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Raised by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $946,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 383.5% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $98.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

