Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $13.34 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,731 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,096,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,862,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.09. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $70.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.47.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

