Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 38,975 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,975 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $15,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 270.71%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

