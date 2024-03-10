Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 12,162 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $149.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.24. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $260.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

