Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,812 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.48.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $540.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.16. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $563.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

