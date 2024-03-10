Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.82.

Pure Storage Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 325.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.92. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $58.46.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $28,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

