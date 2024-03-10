Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for SoFi Technologies, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.80.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,122,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,944,000 after buying an additional 2,302,565 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $83,643,000. State Street Corp increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,877,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,400,000 after acquiring an additional 826,000 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

