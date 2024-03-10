Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Issued By Zacks Research

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $21.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q2 2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.23 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MLM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $596.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $617.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 248,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

