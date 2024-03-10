Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Reduced by Analyst

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.99). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($3.78) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 291.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $22.75 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $365,220.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,072 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,268,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,297,000 after buying an additional 228,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,440,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,713,000 after acquiring an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,005,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 211,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 147,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,574,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,369,000 after purchasing an additional 547,466 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

