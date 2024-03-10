Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Issued By Zacks Research

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Newmont Stock Up 0.1 %

Newmont stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,915,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,474,000 after acquiring an additional 121,393 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,657 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.02%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.