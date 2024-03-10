Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Decreased by Analyst

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProPetro in a report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PUMP. TheStreet lowered ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.50 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 14.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 13.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

