Qtum Market Capitalization Tops $526.38 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $526.38 million and approximately $94.64 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.02 or 0.00007240 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.49 or 0.05622556 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00060691 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00020143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00020355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00019009 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

