Qtum Market Capitalization Tops $526.38 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $526.38 million and approximately $94.64 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.02 or 0.00007240 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.49 or 0.05622556 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001037 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00060691 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00020143 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00020355 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008514 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00019009 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004008 BTC.
Qtum Coin Profile
QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.
Buying and Selling Qtum
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.