Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CARR

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.