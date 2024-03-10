Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Invests $45,000 in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in RXO by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in RXO by 325.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 42,123 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in RXO by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in RXO by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 893,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 477,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in RXO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 747,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $15,135,336.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,755,649 shares in the company, valued at $278,551,892.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.88, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RXO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RXO had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RXO. Vertical Research cut RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on RXO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

