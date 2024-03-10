Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529,209 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $297,581,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $58.05 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

