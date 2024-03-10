Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of Rathbones Group stock opened at GBX 1,554 ($19.72) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,626.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,643.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,128.77, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.70. Rathbones Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,436 ($18.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,050 ($26.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 24 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16,301.37%.

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

