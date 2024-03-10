Raymond James Increases Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target to C$43.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PBL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

Pollard Banknote Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE PBL opened at C$36.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.62. The company has a market cap of C$986.74 million, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.62. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of C$20.35 and a 12 month high of C$37.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Pollard Banknote’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Further Reading

