Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,330,000 after buying an additional 1,448,047 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 214.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,474,000 after buying an additional 778,644 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,503,000 after acquiring an additional 772,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RJF shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Raymond James

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $120.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $122.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

