Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $120.20 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $122.40. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.47 and a 200-day moving average of $107.33.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RJF. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

