Raymond James Raises Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to $20.50

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Bird Construction Trading Down 0.7 %
BIRDF opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58.
About Bird Construction
