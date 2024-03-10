Raymond James Raises Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to $20.50

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bird Construction Trading Down 0.7 %

BIRDF opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

