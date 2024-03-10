RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $268.05 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 130.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.67.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.