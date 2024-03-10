Regency Centers Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Regency Centers has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Regency Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 121.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.7 %

REG opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.19. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $151,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 10.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

