Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Declares $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Regency Centers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Regency Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 121.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.19. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

