Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Regency Centers has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Regency Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 121.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.7 %

REG stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.19. Regency Centers has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

