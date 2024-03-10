Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Regional Management Stock Performance

RM opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 41.17 and a quick ratio of 41.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $231.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. Regional Management had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $141.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $290,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 486,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,875,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Management

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 43.0% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 15.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Regional Management in the third quarter worth approximately $599,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Featured Stories

