Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) versus Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) Critical Contrast

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -1.05% -4.96% -1.63% Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

35.0% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Research Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Research Solutions and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $37.70 million 2.85 $570,000.00 ($0.02) -164.50 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions $140,000.00 3.04 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Research Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Research Solutions and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Research Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $4.68, indicating a potential upside of 42.10%. Given Research Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Summary

Research Solutions beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

