Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,035 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

NIKE Stock Up 1.0 %

NIKE stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.16. 9,043,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,470,115. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.80. The company has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

