Resources Management Corp CT ADV Decreases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.31. 696,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,714. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $277.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.80.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

