Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.69. 1,628,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.05. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

