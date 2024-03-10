Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $6.50 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 1.1% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,275,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38,639.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,556 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,662 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TD traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.33. 1,839,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.36. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

