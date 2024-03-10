Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,151,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,891. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.01. The company has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,631. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.