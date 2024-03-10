Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 537 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $91.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,673,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,214,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

