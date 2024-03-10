Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 327 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $40,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.69. 1,920,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,565. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.15 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

