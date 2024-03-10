Resources Management Corp CT ADV Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.1% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,325,000 after buying an additional 987,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,322,000 after purchasing an additional 489,175 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,981,000 after purchasing an additional 937,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.05. 6,065,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,845,566. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $224.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.