Revisor Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 19.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,950,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,449,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 234,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,745,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.39.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

ESS stock opened at $245.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $252.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 146.43%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.