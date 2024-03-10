Revisor Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,122 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.05.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BEN opened at $28.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.26%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

