Revisor Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 994 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Nordson by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 34,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nordson by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,534,000 after buying an additional 117,337 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Nordson by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.43.

Shares of NDSN traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.76. 212,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.78. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $275.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

