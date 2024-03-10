Revisor Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0806 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

