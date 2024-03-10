Revisor Wealth Management LLC Invests $280,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Atmos Energy by 984.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 80.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.82. The stock had a trading volume of 999,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,030. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day moving average is $113.00.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATO

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.