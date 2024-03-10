Revisor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 54,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 208,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.51. 3,376,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,921. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.91%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.