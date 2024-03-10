Revisor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.55. 629,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,581. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $258.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OMCL. Barclays started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

