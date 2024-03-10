Revisor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,180,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,404. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.34. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

