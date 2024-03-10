Revisor Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.17. 1,800,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,502. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $115.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.65. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

