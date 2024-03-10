Revisor Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $219,000.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
IMCV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $70.36. 51,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,933. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.34 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
