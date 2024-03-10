Revisor Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $219,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IMCV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $70.36. 51,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,933. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.34 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

(Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.