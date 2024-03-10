Revisor Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,581 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,760,000 after buying an additional 141,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ecolab by 4.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,730,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,424,000 after purchasing an additional 144,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $223.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.26 and a 200 day moving average of $189.26. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.87 and a 1-year high of $227.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.