Revisor Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,788,000 after buying an additional 149,787 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,103,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 459,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,542,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.36.

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.65. 2,004,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.82 and its 200 day moving average is $122.23.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

